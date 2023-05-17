Rival suitor stoned to death

A 28-year-old man who suspected that his 52-year-old wife was having an affair with a villager last week went berserk and allegedly stoned the rival suitor to death.

Phillip Mufapaire of Mayo, Makoni, first punched Tichaona Karongwe before attacking him with a brick.

Karongwe sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Nhowe Mission Hospital in the neighbouring Mashonaland East Province where he was pronounced dead.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident which happened in Makamba Village under Chief Chikore’s area.

“On May 6, Mufapaire from Makamba Village had an altercation with Karongwe, whom he accused of dating his wife, Agnes Fondishi.

“They started fighting and the incensed Mufapaire overpowered Karongwe. Fondishi heard some screams and went out to investigate. She saw Mufapaire attacking Karongwe who was lying down. Fondishi alerted neighbours and they rushed to the scene.

“The public effected a citizen’s arrest on Mufapaire, while others rushed Karongwe to Nhowe Mission Hospital. He, however, died before reaching Nhowe Mission Hospital.

“A report was made to the police. Upon interrogation, Mufapaire revealed his suspicions of an affair between Karongwe and his wife,” said Inspector Muzondo.

He went on to urge people to settle their disputes amicably by engaging in peaceful dialogue.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...