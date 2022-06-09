Oskid says he feels the pain

AWARD-winning music producer, Prince “Oskid” Tapfuma, seems to be feeling the heat following his wife’s outrageous shenanigans.

Oskid’s wife, Shylet Madzokere (28) and her lover Andrew Hlatyawayo’s illicit affair turned sour, after he discovered she had lied about her marital status.

Andrew went on to post his pictures with Shylet as a way of exposing the married cheat.

H-Metro exclusively carried the article yesterday.

In response, Oskid took to Facebook where he simply wrote:

“UNONZWA SEUNOTSVA.” (You feel like burning).

Oskid’s post was received with mixed feelings among his legion of followers, where some sympathised with him.

Below are some of the comments:

Ntsu Machokoto – Anebhora ndiye anomakwa wangu

Enock Chisale – You are lucky wazviziva vamwe unofirapo pasina chaurikuziva

Chamunorwa Mashoko – Mudzimu Wakupe Chironda Wati nhudzi dzikudye. As you go through it, always remember “Zano pangwana unerako my yute”. Wishing you well. One Love.

Sean Evilo Bulger – God is in control, don’t stress He’s watching over you, stand firm like a harmony tree

Isaac Nhubu – Easy my man. Tomorrow the sun will still rise again. Every Lil thing is gonna be alryt, # Bob Marley. Imbokaterera wogadzira ka remix kana Uchida futi. Everything happens for a reason my brother.

Michael Temple – Love is for better for worse. Whatever happens in life it has a reason.

Nyasha Sigauke – If women were so good, even Jesus could have one… so chill, it is what it is.

John Chimuti – Be strong my guy, cry it out it’s healthy wobva watsvaga nearest bar tinwe.

Luckmore Shumba – U have accepted the situation I respect you for that bro most can’t handle the drama big up, stay strong.

Fifie Bragger Kays – This generation is cursed. Hugs bro.

Mozef Kaif ‘mashumba’ Chiggz – Haaaa yaaah; ndopounoona kuti every married man une charge ye attempted murder.

Charles Chindiya – Sorry Oskid, mukadzi akangofanana neCup yeScud, chero usingade naye kune anouya achiisa muromo pawabvisa wako.

Josephine Zilole – Iwe Oskid ndokudawo pafeya lol.

Rugare Kozanai – Eish sorry Oskid, it’s painful I know but try to make up and heal. Marriage is for better for worse, when it’s better you have to enjoy, when it’s for worse you have to endure it. What matters most is finding peace and healing so that you can continue to build with your wife, strengthen each other and find comfort in each other’s hands, forgive and move on mending your broken marriage, it’s better that way and in any case she is your wife mdara, keep her and mend this marriage. Inotambika iyi and it’s part of life. Take it easy mzala. Such s*** happens.

Tinashe Admire Gwanzura – Sad Generation. We are as a generation where alcohol is turned to cool drinks, relationships are hobbies, breaking someone’s virginity is an achievement, hurting someone is a joke, beating up your girlfriend is a discipline, suicide becomes a natural death and cheating is a part of relationship. Our Generation is lost.”

CM Breezy Masivanda Mapuranga – I’m sooo sry dear …don’t over think it zvinopfuura izvi Mwari vagona vaburitsa chokwadi nguva iripo waigona kuzorwara my dear, please take heart….hugs dear.

Takudzwa Chindima – Be strong my guy, chabuda pachena chanaka because vazhinji varikudyirwa musaga kana kumbozvibata. Get well soon Mr Dj

