District Nursing Officer empties 5 men’s pockets, dumps them

Zvemahumbwe bodo veduwee, ini kwangu kumaGumtree ukangosvika, sanitisation first, social distance chero HOTH yako

ichipisa sei swedera kure chero wakapfeka mask. So ngoma ndiyo ndiyo.

Iherere herere gore rino, vanamukoti, mangonjo, masojist nemaporofita (twabamu, nyenyeendokuitisana chaiko uku), kwai it’s a romantic year, let’s wait and see.

Kwahi mawandiro akaita vakadzi vakanaka mazuva ano dai System Tazvida naPaul Matavire (may their souls rest in peace) vakafa kare.

Asi chii nevanhu venyembe huru ava, you know kuti district nursing officer vanenyembe dzakanaka chose, zvino maivacho kwai vupepe kunaka, svusvura ndadya mhodzi yechingwa. Vhuligeti.

She is light in complexion, vakati simbeiso, vanofuka dzegreen kubasa she is now in charge of community chakadero at the one and only hospital after being demoted nechifambi.

The woman was once married to a Chiredzi businessman and she was caught red handed in the hands of a senior soldier and the husband did not waste time as she showed her the door.

They have five children, yes five vaakasiya nekuda chihure, kuti harisi shavi iroro. You know the nurse handiti kana musingamuzivi murimaZanga staying in the city of Georgia.

She stayed with the soldier whose name is Wekuona Achivesera after two good years of chopping moni, she started dating madzibaba because yemusoja yanga yavashoma.

She approached the courts for a peace order because the soldier was pestering her demanding his money back and other things but sisi nurse vakati hakuna izvozvo wakajaidzwa. Peace order pfee, then she eloped with the prophet peacefully. For lack of space I will only focus on three men vamwe mozongo ngwavha ngwavha mogavo. Vagara gara, vagaragara, lockdown yasunga zvunhu prophet mari yaakuita shoma, your guess is as good as mine, kumupurisa.

Mujoni mukuru kwete mudoko, OIC pfee vapinda Inspector already inspecting things uko kwaSisk.

This brings me to last week’s instalment, vanhu kurashika zvavo kunongedzera munhu asiriiye anyway its part of HOTH’s tricks kuti musaziva munyatsotsvaka. As usual the relationship did not end well with the prophet, aaaahsor ry, sowe ramadzibaba rirkuRujeko Jack City chaiko, kwakatangira HOTH uko. Zita ravo vanonzi RRRRson and the surname is Nhuhwa, hokoyo unonhuwigwa nemvura yemuteuro.

After emptying the prophet’s pockets our nurse is now with the Inspector. The sister stays in Mucheke kwaSisk kwazvakarehwa, moda number yepamba, panoswera pazara nemaziviro andoita varume vemuMasvingo uuum anyway let me give you.

4400555.

The prophet came and caused a scene, pakarohwa munhuzvemunon gohwa imwi, asi prophet dei makangoshandisa your superpowers nhai, kuswera muchirova munhu Peace order pfee, prophet havachadi kuwonekwa kwaSisk chero shoka yavo zvayo.

HOTH is told nurse varikupota vachinomutsa musindo kuChiredzi disturbing peace of the former hubby who has since moved on with another beautiful woman and they have wedded. Wakazviruza nekuda zvinhu nhasi wodzoka uchinetsa iweka zvibate.

My warning to the OIC is mukadhliwa mari yose muchasiiwa, anonzi chiramba kusakara from Georgia City, County, District mukadzi uyu.

Till next week, makuhwa ngaatsve. https://masvingomirror.com