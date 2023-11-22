Cop bashed by wife takes refuge at police station

TABLES turn!

In a shocking turn of events, a police officer in Bulawayo reportedly sought refuge at the Bulawayo Central Police Station after his wife allegedly assaulted him as punishment for failure to provide money for rent.

The incident unfolded this week on Monday when Constable Reason Mabhena, stationed at the Bulawayo Central Police Station, was allegedly assaulted by his wife as he was preparing to leave for work.

A neighbour who spoke to B-Metro on condition of anonymity said as Mabhena was walking towards the door leaving for work his wife Auxillia Mutikinyi (39) stood up and blocked him.

“She asked for money to pay rent but Mabhena told her that he did not have any money.

“That did not go down well with Mutikinyi who grabbed him by his neck while accusing him of failing to fulfill his financial obligations,” the source said.

The argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation when Mutikinyi hit her husband with a pot several times on the head.

“He bled profusely from the head as a result of the attack. In a fit of anger, she grabbed him by the collar, tearing his uniform shirt in the process,” said the source.

Mabhena bolted out of the house and sprinted to his work place and reported the incident. He was referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for medical examination.

Efforts to get a comment from Mutikinyi were fruitless as her mobile phone number was not reachable. – B-Metro

