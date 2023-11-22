Chipinge man runs amok, burns ex- girlfriend, daughter to death

IN an incident that has left the Chipinge community shell-shocked, a 26-year- old man ran amok and set on fire a cabin his ex-wife and daughter were sleeping in last week on Thursday following a misunderstanding.

Bright Majecha of Gaza High Density yesterday (Saturday) appeared before Chipinge magistrate Mrs Catherine Dzivanyika facing a murder charge and two others of attempted murder.

His ex-girlfriend Paidamoyo Madondo succumbed to injuries sustained in the inferno while admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital after she was referred from Chipinge District Hospital.

Prosecuting, Ms Pamela Mufudza said on Thursday last week Majecha visited his ex-friend Paidamoyo Madondo at her Gaza E residents with the intention to see his daughter.

“Madondo refused to release the child and this did not go down well with Majecha who went to the nearby shops and bought five litres of petrol. He accused his ex-girlfriend of dating a soldier. When he returned from the shops, Majecha poured petrol in the cabin where Madondo was sleeping with their daughter while her brother was in another room. He set the cabin on fire and the child was burnt beyond recognition in the inferno. Madondo was admitted at Victoria Chitepo Hospital after being referred from Chipinge District Hospital. Her also sustained injuries and brother is battling for life at Chipinge District Hospital,” said Ms Mufudza.

Sources close to the development said Majecha and Madondo sired a child together but did not stay together.

Majecha was not asked to plead and will be back in court on November 24. – Manica Post

