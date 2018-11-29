‘Cheating’ Zimbabwean woman throws ring in court as shed ordered to repay £116,000

A nurse hurled her engagement at her partner in court today after being ordered to repay him more than £100,000 following an alleged affair.
Trish Garikayi, 37, said she was given a Porsche 911 and a £100,000 diamond bracelet by love-struck businessman Wisdom Penfold, 58.
But he claimed he caught her having an affair with another man and their bitter financial dispute ended up in court.
A judge today ruled she “misappropriated” money Mr Penfold entrusted to her when blinded by love.
She now must pay £116,000, in addition to crushing lawyers’ bills. The nurse has to also hand him 20% of her £340,000 home.
But Garikayi hurled her £2,500 engagement ring across the courtroom towards her ex-fiance. Mr Penfold calmly picked it up and handed it to his solicitor.
Judge Alexander Hill-Smith said she had her “eyes firmly on winning the case”.
“I unhesitatingly prefer the evidence of Mr Penfold… he gave his evidence in a careful way.
