‘Zimbabweans Suffering Under Mnangagwa’ – Mnangagwa

The Movement for Democratic Change led by Nelson Chamisa staged a peaceful protest in Harare on Thursday to express its anger on the election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as president of Zimbabwe, declining economic situation and several other issues.

Chamisa told thousands of people who attended the march that the party is still convinced that he beat Mnangagwa in the presidential election.

“Zimbabweans are suffering. The country has no fuel. When we united against Mugabe. We did not expect this (crisis). Our lives are worse off. We are not going to fight Mr. Mnangagwa with guns because we do not believe in guns.”

At least six people were gunned down in Harare in August this year when some Zimbabweans staged a public protest over delays in announcing presidential election results.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared Mnangagwa the winner of the poll resulting in Chamisa taking the matter to the Constitutional Court where he lost the case.

Chamisa said Zimbabwe will not register any growth until the ruling Zanu PF party engaged the opposition party about the current economic situation in the country.

Chamisa further noted that a petition has been handed over to the African Union and Southern African Development Community about the deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo was not available for comment.