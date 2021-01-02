Businessman ‘divorces’ wife over witchcraft

A Bulawayo businessman is embroiled in a bitter marital battle which has all elements of a soap opera after his wife sensationally claimed her marriage had been turbulent and fraught with fights, quarrels and accusations and counter-accusations of witchcraft.

Nkani Khoza proprietor of a local school retail company, Totally Uniforms is being accused by his wife Virginia Khoza of being verbally, physically and emotionally abusive.

Virginia claimed her husband who wants to divorce her also wants to suspend her from their company so that he can enjoy the fruits of their hard work alone.

Virginia bared her soul at the Bulawayo Civil Court where she was seeking a protection order against her husband. In her affidavit she claimed her husband was no longer observing the marriage vows that he pledged the day they got married.

“I am applying for a protection order against my husband because he is verbally, emotionally and psychologically abusive towards me and this has been going on since March 2020. He accuses me of practising witchcraft.

“He is also threatening to suspend me from being a manager at our family-owned business and confiscating my car keys. I no longer have peace due to his constant harassment. I worked very hard to keep the company ticking but now he wants me to leave so that he enjoys the profits alone.

He also harasses me in the presence of customers and doesn’t give me money,” protested Virginia. She further stated that her husband was also selling their matrimonial property without her consent.

Nkani in his response denied all the allegations levelled against him. He told the court that his wife was the one who was violent adding that at one time she threatened to stab him with a kitchen knife if he ever tried to divorce her.

“I am very much opposed to the application. It is clear from what she is saying that the protection order is in bad faith. The protection order is about the emotional and psychological abuse which all doesn’t exist.

“At work she is a manager and I’m the chief executive officer. She is supposed to directly report to me, but she is refusing to take orders saying we are equal.

“Our problems started in March as she has clearly stated and this was after my son from the previous marriage came to our house and joined us at work. She was angered by that and started alleging that I wanted him to inherit our business.

“I told her I was just helping him as my son. This is despite the fact that, I also raised her three children from the previous marriage and we are still staying with one of them who has since married and has a child who is nine years old. He is still staying at my house without paying rent but I had never complained,” fumed Nkani.