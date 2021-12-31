Zanu PF announces preliminary provincial executive elections results

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha has announced preliminary results of the just ended revolutionary party’s provincial executive elections.

He said the results are preliminary and will be confirmed by the politburo next week.

Candidates who won the provincial chairmanship posts are the following:

Bulawayo, Jabulani Sibanda

Harare, Goodwills Masimirembwa

Mashonaland Central, Kazembe Kazembe

Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa Chikoka

Mashonaland East, Daniel Garwe

Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo

Matabeleland South, Mangaliso Ndlovu

Midlands, Larry Mavhima

Manicaland, Mike Madiro

And in Masvingo, Robson Mavhenyengwa