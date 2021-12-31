Zanu PF announces preliminary provincial executive elections results

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha has announced preliminary results of the just ended revolutionary party’s provincial executive elections.
He said the results are preliminary and will be confirmed by the politburo next week.
Candidates who won the provincial chairmanship posts are the following:
Bulawayo, Jabulani Sibanda
Harare, Goodwills Masimirembwa
Mashonaland Central, Kazembe Kazembe
Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa Chikoka
Mashonaland East, Daniel Garwe
Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo
Matabeleland South, Mangaliso Ndlovu
Midlands, Larry Mavhima
Manicaland, Mike Madiro
And in Masvingo, Robson Mavhenyengwa