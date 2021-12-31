Mnangagwa extends lockdown

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa this Friday addressed the nation on measures to contain the Covid 19 pandemic which has seen the infection rate and deaths rising in recent days.

In his address, the President said schools will remain closed for pupils except for those who are returning to write the remainder of their 2021 Ordinary and Advanced level examinations which are due to open next Tuesday.

“The current Level Two National Lockdown is extended by a further two weeks, after which an appropriate review will be announced, guided by a scientific appreciation of the obtaining situation,” said the President.

“With the exception of Examination Classes which resume classes as announced by the responsible Ministry, the general school calendar is hereby delayed until further notice. Examination Classes exempt from this delay are however expected to strictly comply with preventive public health measures.”

The President has urged the business community to encourage part of their work force to work from home as they reopen for business.

“While Business reopens and resumes as normal, employers are expected to put in train all the essential preventive public health measures, including encouraging part of their workforce to operate from home, and through virtual platforms as practicable,” he said.

“As before and always, face asks must be worn by all our citizens in public places, spaces, gatherings and when patronising public transport; those of our citizens who are yet to get vaccinated, should, without delay, proceed to get vaccinated at designated vaccination centres. Provincial task-force teams should be on hand to motivate and intensify the vaccination process.”