Wicknell Chivayo Accused of Flying “Too Close to the Sun” by Government Spokesperson

IN a dramatic turn of events, Information and Broadcasting Services Secretary Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana has suggested that controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who recently implicated President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his extensive and secretive dealings, is taking significant risks.

Mangwana drew a parallel between Chivayo and the mythological figure Icarus in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mangwana’s post read: “Icarus was warned by his father not to fly too close to the sun, as the wax that his wings were made from would melt. But fueled by the adrenaline rush of flying, Icarus failed to rein in his excitement and felt he was the man of the moment. He did not heed the warnings, Icarus was so intoxicated by the experience of flying and never thought he could tumble from this loft height, so he flew higher and higher getting closer and closer to the sun. The closer he came to the sun, the more the wax in his wings melted. He tumbled into the sea and drowned.”

This metaphorical warning follows the leak of a voice note in which Chivayo boasts about his influence and close relationship with Mnangagwa. In the audio, Chivayo claims that the President promised substantial financial rewards to his associates if they remained patient. Chivayo also mentions businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, indicating that he deceived them in a deal involving voting materials.

Chivayo detailed his involvement in lucrative deals with Zimbabwe’s immigration department and police, positioning himself as a key member of Mnangagwa’s inner circle. He urged his colleagues to exploit this connection for financial gain, despite past conflicts with Mnangagwa.

Once estranged from Mnangagwa due to factional disputes within the ruling Zanu-PF party, Chivayo has been attempting to regain favor by supporting the party and its prominent members. He claims his wealth has significantly increased since the elections and encourages patience among his associates as they work towards stronger ties with the President.

However, Chivayo’s sources of wealth remain unclear. His company, Intratek Zimbabwe, is primarily known for failing to deliver on a promised solar power project, raising further questions about his financial dealings.

As this saga unfolds, the implications of Chivayo’s claims and the potential repercussions for his high-profile connections remain uncertain. Mangwana’s warning underscores the high stakes involved and the precariousness of Chivayo’s current position.

Source: Byo24

