Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima Confirmed Dead After Plane Crash

Spread the love

BLANTYRE, Malawi, – Malawi’s Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, aged 51, has been confirmed dead following the discovery of the missing military aircraft he was aboard.

The tragic news has been officially announced, and President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to address the nation shortly.

The aircraft, carrying Chilima and nine other individuals, departed from Lilongwe, the capital, at 09:17 a.m. (0717 GMT). According to a statement from Malawi’s Office of the President and Cabinet, aviation authorities lost contact with the plane shortly after it went off the radar. The plane was initially scheduled to land at Mzuzu Airport at 10:02 a.m.

Due to poor visibility, the plane was unable to land at Mzuzu Airport and was ordered to return to the capital. President Chakwera, in a televised address, expressed his hope for survivors and detailed the search efforts concentrated around a 10 km (6 mile) radius in a forest reserve.

“I have given strict orders that the operation should continue until the plane is found,” Chakwera stated. He also mentioned that Malawi had reached out to neighboring countries, as well as the U.S., Britain, Norway, and Israel, for support in the rescue efforts.

Vice President Chilima was seen as a potential candidate in the upcoming presidential election. His political career faced challenges when he was arrested in 2022 over corruption allegations, though a Malawi court dropped the charges last month after the director of public prosecutions filed a notice to discontinue the case. Chilima had consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The nation now mourns the loss of a prominent leader as President Chakwera prepares to address the people of Malawi. Further details about the crash and the ongoing investigation are expected in the coming hours. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...