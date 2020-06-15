Tsvangirai’s brother takes senior MDC-T position

The opposition MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe has appointed Manasa Tsvangirai to the post of National Secretary for Elections. Manasa is the young brother of the late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai,

The decision was announced at a press conference held at Morgan Tsvangirai House by the party’s Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora who said latest appointments were necessitated by the departure of some party members.

Below are the party’s new leadership as resolved by the MDC-T Standing Committee: –

Manasa Tsvangirai – National Secretary for Elections Henry Mudzingwa – Deputy Secretary for Elections. Elias Mudzuri – Deputy National Chairperson, Shakespeare Mukoi – Deputy National Chairperson for the Youth Assembly

Mwonzora added that the party was still making arrangements to replace the party spokesperson Obert Gutu who resigned in 2018.

He further hinted on recalling more legislators from Parliament saying the party would not hesitate to replace them.

The Thokozani Kupe led MDC-T recently recalled four MDC Alliance legislators on grounds that they had defected from MDC-T and this prompted other MDC Alliance Parliamentarians to boycott Parliament sessions in protest.

The protest was later called off after some legislators defied the directive and attended Parliament as they feared to be recalled also.