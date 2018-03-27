Transform Zim Threatens To Ditch MDC Alliance Over Marginalisation Allegations

Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe political party has threated to ditch the coalition MDC Alliance after making claims that the party was being marginalised by the MDC-T.

The party claimed that the distribution of parliamentary and council seats was now going against the spirit of the coalition agreement.

Speaking at a conference, Ngarivhume said,

Transform Zimbabwe Congress acknowledged the compromises made by the party in accepting a 19 seat allocation in the MDC Alliance. Among the concerns raised was the general disregard for the letter and spirit of the Alliance agreement by MDC-T through appointing candidates in constituencies earmarked for Alliance partners. The Alliance institutionalisation process has not progressed as agreed and there was a general sentiment that the Alliance was now heavily reliant on MDC T party infrastructure.

Source: Pindula