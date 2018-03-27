News Ticker

Video: Zororo Makamba Speaks On New Bill To Amend ZDERA Sanctions On Zimbabwe

March 27, 2018 Staff Reporter Media 0

Media personality Zororo Makamba speaks on the new United States Bill to amend the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery (ZDERA) Act of 2001.  Makamba also speaks on the expulsion of Thokozani Khupe from the MDC-T.



