Prof. Jonathan Moyo pleads with Mnangagwa to return to work urgently

Exiled Zimbabwe Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to scrap his holiday and return to work urgently to save lives and livelihoods.

Moyo’s plea comes at a time when Zimbabwe recorded over 750 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days.

Said Moyo, “Sir, you need to scrap your holiday and return to work urgently to save lives and livelihoods. The #coronavirus is sweeping across the country, leaving people helpless; as they see loved ones dying or failing to get treatment, as #Covid-19 cases spike!”