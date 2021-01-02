Businessman who hired Macheso for family New Year’s eve gig under probe

An unnamed businessman is facing charges of contravening COVID-19 regulations after hiring Alick Macheso to perform at a family birthday celebration in Watsomba, Manicaland on New Year’s eve.

Speaking to ZBC News, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the event in Watsomba did not go ahead as it was stopped by police.

“The businessman is now also facing charges of contravening covid-19 regulations, where it is said twenty people attended the celebrations, but we want to verify. We are also aware that Macheso had been hired to perform on the 31st of December by another businessman in Mutare. That event was stopped by the police. so we want musicians to be responsible. Let’s not take for granted the issue of covid.”

He added: “Musicians should comply with covid-19 regulations. Business-people should comply with covid-19 regulations. This includes members of the public. Please, please, let us not wait for the police to force us to wear a mask, to practise social distancing, to sanitise.”

Zimbabwe is currently under a lockdown that enforces a curfew order running from 2200 until 0600hrs the next day. Parties and gatherings held during this time are contravening covid-19 regulations.