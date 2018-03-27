POVO: New Political Coalition For Independent Candidates To Be Launched (Updated)

Independent candidates who are running for local government in the upcoming 2018 harmonised elections have formed a coalition which they are calling, the People’s Own Voice (POVO). The candidates will be running for City of Harare and include:

Evan Mawarire – Ward 17, Mount Pleasant

Henry Munangatire – Ward 8, Highlands

Marshal Shonhai – Ward 25, Highfields

Duduzile Nyirongo – Ward 7, Avondale

Tinashe Prosper Kufahakutizwi – Ward 30, Glen View

Nyasha Grace Magumise – Ward 16, Malborough

Sam Mike Mutongerwa – Ward 9, Greendale

Esther Vongai Zimudzi – Ward 22, Hatfield

Trust Luckmore Mugari – Ward 45, Kuwadzana

Tafadzwa Mbawa – Ward 5, Belvedere

Sarudzai Muringisi – Ward 41, Marlborough

The coalition will be officially launched on Thursday 29 March 2018, at the Harare Gardens between 4-6pm.

Writing on Facebook, Marshall Shonhai said,

We are The People’s Own Voice, we speak and stand for the ordinary Citizens like ourselves! I’m excited and at the same time anxious about doing this but as the days unfold and we get towards the elections we will unveil an exciting and energetic campaign. We intend to field all 46 Wards in Harare! Why? Because we have a plan for Harare. Why Harare alone? We must start somewhere and we will not be ambitious and run for every city and rural council yet, we don’t have the capacity. Why Council? Because we want to be relevant and practical, this is not about politics but about the people!