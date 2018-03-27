Khupe loses out on the $1.8 million party funds

Thokozani Khupe, who says that she leads the legitimate Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai, has lost out on the $1.8 million allocated to the party under the Political Parties Finance Act with the money going to the Nelson Chamisa led faction.

Party presidential spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka confirmed that the party had received the funds but described as “hogwash” reports that the party was squabbling over how much to give to the late leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s family as gratuity.

Newsday says some had suggested as much as $500 000 while those loyal to Chamisa felt $10 000 was enough. The paper said the issue was unresolved.

Khupe and two others, Obert Gutu and Abednigo Bhebhe, were expelled from the party last week and reports say Chamisa is planning to find their replacements including that of Lovemore Moyo who resigned.

The party said it would be recalling Khupe and Bhebhe from Parliament but Parliament was adjourned until 10 April which will be their first opportunity to do so.

Zimbabwe is due to hold elections in July but can only do so from 21 July.

The earliest date President Emmerson Mnangagwa can proclaim elections is 30 April, but there is a case before the Constitutional Court barring him from announcing the election date until the Political Parties Finance Act is amended to provide funding to all political parties.

The court reserved judgment on the case.

At the last count Zimbabwe has 112 political parties.

Source: Insider