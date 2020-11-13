New rules for MDC candidates

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has decreed that prospective candidates have to present their manifestos to the opposition party electorate before primary elections as the party moves to ensure transparency and avoid impositions of candidates.

The opposition party has been hit by the double fielding of candidates in past elections which dimmed its chances for electoral victory.

The party’s secretary for elections Ian Makone (pictured) told Business Times that the move to adopt the new rules will ensure transparency in the selection of candidates.

“We are asking party members to address the party members at the same time to spelt his or her manifesto and the party members can decide who to vote for as opposed to individuals holding their own rallies” Makone told Business Times.

Makone said the party had already started implementing the system in vacant constituencies where by-elections are likely to be held.

“We carried out that programme in Kuwadzana constituency following the death of Miriam Mushayi and we have over 10 candidates presenting their manifestos to the party supporters at one meeting” Makone said.

It appears MDC-Alliance is taking a cue from Zanu-PF, which used the same concept in its 2018 primary elections.

MDC Alliance has also taken a cue from Zanu PF in introducing the school of ideology concept which requires its members to undergo ideology orientation at the school of Ideology of Herbert Chitepo.

MDC Alliance has established the Morgan Tsvangirai School of Ideology which all the senior party members have to attend.

Thokozani Khupe, the interim leader of the MDC-T recently recalled several MDC –Alliance and councilors following a Supreme Court ruling which installed her at the helm of the party pending an extraordinary congress.