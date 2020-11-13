Chamisa ally loses Parliament recall challenge

MDC Alliance proportional representative for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Dorcas Sibanda has lost a bid to challenge her recall from Parliament after the High Court dismissed her application.

High Court judge Justice David Mangota dismissed with costs an application filed by Sibanda who was recalled from Parliament on October 1 after the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC had announced that she was no longer a party member and declared her position vacant.

She had cited reinstated MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, Khupe, the MDC, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to have the decision nullified.

However, Mangota dismissed Sibanda’s application and slapped her with costs, ruling her arguments were baseless.

“The applicant’s statement which is to the effect that the congress of the Alliance elected her to the position of vice chairperson for Bulawayo Province works to her disadvantage.

One cannot tell if she is the chairperson of the Alliance or the third respondent. She could have easily filed one or two supporting affidavits deposed by the third respondent who worked with her in or under Bulawayo Province,” ruled Mangota.

“The applicant’s case falls short of the required proof. It is hinged on an allegation which remains completely unsubstantiated. It stands on nothing. It is, in the result, dismissed with costs.”

The court heard on October 2 Mwonzora addressed a press conference where he announced dates for meetings concerning holding of the party’s congress.

He also announced dates in October and November for the nomination of candidates for election to the position of party president.

Mwonzora was reported to have announced that all recalled Members of Parliament and councillors were not eligible to participate in the electoral process, at congress and would not be able to contest in the election.