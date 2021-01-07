More woes as Bhasikiti dumps Chamisa, joins Mwonzora

VaBhasikiti mavakupinda mubhasikiti ripi zvino? – Former Minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has announced he has ditched his boss, Nelson Chamisa for Douglas Mwonzora.
Writing on his Twitter portal on Thursday, Bhasikiti said Mwonzora now runs MDC Alliance and MDC T.
He wrote saying (unedited print),” Like it or not it is true.All those MPs&Senators currently in Parliament under MDC-A are an open witness. MAY YOU KNOW ALL YOU MEN&WOMEN NOW,AM NO LOGGER A MEMBER OF MDCA.
80.#MOMENT OF TRUTH NOW;Hypocrisy should END NOW.MDCT&MDCA are one thing now under Douglas https://t.co/zsJSjcofl0 it or not it is true.All those MPs&Senators currently in Parliament under MDCA are an open witness.MAY YOU KNOW ALL YOU MEN&WOMEN NOW,AM NO LOGGER A MEMBER OF MDCA.
— DR.K. BHASIKITI (@KbhasikitiGmai1) January 7, 2021