Mnangagwa to take over as SADC chair in August 2024

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the SADC chairperson with effect from August next year.

This is contrary to news going around that President Mnangagwa will be the SADC chairperson with effect from January, 1, 2024. The SADC chairmanship change hands at each Sadc ordinary summit which is normally held once a year.

Mnangagwa is expected to take over the chairperson’s role from Angolan President João Lourenço when Zimbabwe hosts Sadc’s 44th ordinary summit in August next year.

The opposition CCC petitioned SADC to block Mnangagwa from assuming the chairmanship of the 16-member bloc next year.

Mnangagwa took over as SADC deputy chairperson during its 43rd summit held in Angola.

CCC’s petition sort to have Mnangagwa step down from the deputy chairperson’s position until the matter of the disputed 23 August presidential election is resolved.

Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the election with 52.6% of the vote against CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%. Chamisa, however, rejected the outcome, calling it “a gigantic fraud”.

