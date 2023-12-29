Chamisa’s faction blocks Obey Sithole on X

The Citizens Coalition For Change youth chairperson Tererai Obey Sithole has been blocked by his party on X (formerly Twitter).

Sithole seems to be perpetuating the thesis that there are criminals around the CCC leader Nelson chamisa, revealed this on the X platform saying ‘We certainly have fake democrats in our midst who think that they can abuse their proximity to our President’.

He said, “A certain insecure coward hiding behind our party handle took cowardice to another level & settled at blocking me. We certainly have fake democrats in our midst who think that they can abuse their proximity to our President to push others through lies. I remain resolute!”

Hopewell Chin’ono once blocked Sithole on Twitter as well. At that time, Sithole said Hopewell failed to stand in factual engagement and resorted to his usual art of blocking people.

This was after Chin’ono had said the CCC failed to act on corruption cases being exposed by journalists however, Sithole disagreed.

Source – Byo24

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...