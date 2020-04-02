MDC Youths threaten to assassinate Komichi

MDC Deputy Spokesperson Womberai Nhende has warned MDC official Morgan Komichi that he must desist from attempting to takeover Harvest House because he will be met with violence.

Nhende posted the statement on Twitter after Komichi told the media that Chamisa will be allowed to access MDC offices as a normal member of the party because he is no longer President.

Said Nhende, “Kwahi will take over Harvest House naKomichi Mdara it’s not about the property it’s about your political disposition espoused in your proposition..