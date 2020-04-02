MDC Youths threaten to assassinate Komichi

Nhende posted the statement on Twitter after Komichi told the media that Chamisa will be allowed to access MDC offices as a normal member of the party because he is no longer President.
Said Nhende, “Kwahi will take over Harvest House naKomichi Mdara it’s not about the property it’s about your political disposition espoused in your proposition..
Nhende emphasized that the MDC youths will not betray their leader Nelson Chamisa.
“Young people have jus but one mandate and that mandate shall and can never be betrayed. We are not moved by judicial capture meant to destabilise the MDC. We stand with President Nelson Chamisa to punctuate and fulfill the democratic struggle.”
Chamisa is yet to issue a statement regarding the supreme court ruling that removed him as President of MDC.