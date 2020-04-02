News Ticker

MDC Youths threaten to assassinate Komichi

April 2, 2020 Staff Reporter Politics 0

Morgan Komichi
MDC Deputy Spokesperson Womberai Nhende has warned MDC official Morgan Komichi that he must desist from attempting to takeover Harvest House because he will be met with violence.

Nhende posted the statement on Twitter after     Komichi told the media that Chamisa will be allowed to access MDC offices as a normal member of the party because he is no longer President.

Said Nhende, “Kwahi will take over Harvest House naKomichi Mdara it’s not about the property it’s about your political disposition espoused in your proposition..

Huya tokudambura underpant…you will get a rude awakening. Go and take over your conjugal rights on your GF from Malvern uko.”

Womberai The Dpt Spokes MDC YA@mdcya_dptspokes

Kwahi will take over Harvest House naKomichi  Mdara it’s not about property it’s about your political disposition espoused in your proposition.. Huya tokudambura underpant ..you will get a rude awakening.
Go and take over your conjugal rights on your GF from Malvern uko

Nhende emphasized that the MDC youths will not betray their leader Nelson Chamisa.

“Young people have jus but one mandate and that mandate shall and can never be betrayed. We are not moved by judicial capture meant to destabilise the MDC. We stand with President Nelson Chamisa to punctuate and fulfill the democratic struggle.”

Chamisa is yet to issue a statement regarding the supreme court ruling that removed him as President of MDC.

Source – Byo24



