President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday frowned at what was meant to be an April Fools’ Day prank which claimed the Zanu-PF leader had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

There were social media reports, apparently meant as a joke for April Fools Day, that went viral yesterday that Mnangagwa had tested positive, forcing the party to issue a statement.

Mnangagwa did not see the funny side of the joke.