Government warns against Chamisa over protests

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cain Mathema has warned some political leaders and civic organisations planning to unseat a constitutionally elected government through illegal demonstrations that they will face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement, Minister Mathema said the government is aware of machinations by some political and civic organisations meant to destabilise the country.

“We are aware that there are some political leaders and civic organisations that are agitating for the unseating of a constitutionally elected government through demonstrations. The government is fully aware that some elements that want to register their displeasure on recently announced economic austerity measures and whip public emotion to aid their selfish political expediency,” he said.

Ambassador Mathema reiterated that the government has put in place necessary security measures to ensure that law and order is maintained.

“Anyone found inciting violence, intimidating people going about their business, advocating for illegal gatherings and influencing civil servants to go on strike will face the full wrath of the law. Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to hold accountable convenors of illegal gatherings responsible for any ensuing actions, which include violence and destructions of property in the country, particularly Central Business District,” he said.

Minister Mathema reminded Zimbabweans that violence has in the past led to unnecessary destruction of property, maiming and loss of life, and urged people to continue observing peace, shun all forms of violence and demonstrations as well as inflammatory utterances. – ZBC