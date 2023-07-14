Chamisa to launch campaign rally in Gweru

GWERU-Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa will address a ‘For Everyone’ campaign rally launch at Mkoba Stadium, Gweru on Sunday.

CCC Organising secretary and Mkoba North Constituency candidate Amos Chibaya confirmed the development to The Mirror.

He said all safety and security measures are in place to ensure enough security at the venue.

He said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had already cleared the rally.

“CCC president Nelson Chamisa is expected to address thousands of party supporters at Mkoba Stadium this Sunday where the party will launch its campaign rally ahead of the August 23, 2023, harmonized elections. The rally has been cleared by the Police and we are expecting a huge crowd at the venue,” he said.

The Gweru rally is expected to address allegations of imposition of candidates in the province. The development come barely a week after Police blocked the party from holding its campaign launch in Bindura.

