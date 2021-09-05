Chamisa, Biti tiff downplayed by MDC Alliance chairperson

BULAWAYO – MDC Alliance national Chairperson Thabhita Khumalo has said there is no pandemonium in the party’s cockpit between MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa and his deputy Tendai Biti as the purported fights between the two are a fictitious creation of a desperate Zanu-PF regime.

“That type of language is not part of the MDC A led by Adv Nelson Chamisa vocabulary if we have disputes in our party we do not carry out the hearings in the public media as we have channels to do the same as enshrined in our Party Constitution all these stories about factionalism in our Party are sleeping pills for the powers that be that are failing to halt Zimbabwe which is going nowhere slowly,” she said while addressing journalists in Kwekwe Saturday.

Khumalo instead said the MDC Alliance was making preparations to form the next government come 2023, adding the party was not going to drop the Alliance name.

“On the name change what will be the reason to do so as the Alliance was a congress resolution. Instead preparations are on going under the Covid rules which are selective. As there is no landscape to talk about as Zanu-PF is clogging every space to no avail,” she said.

She added that MDC Alliance has strategies to wrest powers from Zanu-PF, “but you know that strategies are not for public consumption”.

“As a party we have been demanding for electoral reforms for as long as l can remember 2023 elections are not about us alone we need every Zimbabwean eligible to vote to make sure they are registered and everyone of us is now an mobiliser for a better Zimbabwe. The MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa is a people’s movement whose roots are in the people honestly how then can roots starve to death when they are the distributors of food.