Daring thieves broke into Prof Mthuli Ncube’s car, stole mobile phones

HARARE – Cheeky thieves broke into Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube’s luxury Toyota Land Cruiser V8 on Tuesday and stole two iPhones belonging to the Minister.

According to a Police memo seen by The Mirror, the unknown suspects committed the crime after the Minister’s driver and aide Life Jejeje (43) and Emmanuel Samanga (43) respectively parked at Culture Resort Centre in Hillside, Harare to buy some foods.

Jejeje locked the car and the two went away for 15 minutes. They returned to find the rear passenger door glass broken.

They discovered that a black bag belonging to the Minister and containing two I-phones, US$1 000, international credit cards and various documents had been stolen.

CCTV footage showed that the suspects used a white Toyota Mark X whose number plates could be hardly seen. A dark and slim man disembarked from the car and broke into the Land Cruiser. Although his face could not clearly show his fingerprints were picked by the Police.

Investigations are continuing.