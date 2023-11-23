Chamisa and allies want dialogue with Mnangagwa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change’s (CCC) highest decision-making body is pushing its leader Nelson Chamisa to a negotiating table with President Mnangagwa.

This came out in the Citizens National Assembly (CNA) session recently held to chart a way forward for the bruised main opposition.

In the aftermath of a contested election that was condemned by observers, the country is in a political stalemate with the main opposition disputing the legitimacy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who defeated Chamisa in the August plebiscite.

As part of its resolutions, the CNA said that a dialogue which will address the elections, and political reforms and usher in the establishment of a transitional framework is the solution to the “political stalemate”.

“The Assembly reaffirmed its decision, mandating the leader, President Nelson Chamisa to pursue political dialogue as the only way to decisively resolve the nation of Zimbabwe’s ongoing and worsening political crisis through peaceful resolution of the political stalemate. The Assembly reiterated that dialogue must be principle-driven and value laden,” read the resolutions.

With political tensions rising, cases of alleged abductions of opposition members have been escalating recently.

CCC has accused the Zanu PF-led government of thwarting dissenting voices.

Last week CCC supporter Tapfumaneyi Masaya was found dead two days after he was abducted while holding door-to-door campaigns in Mabvuku.

“The deteriorating political and human rights environment is directly linked to the disputed and unresolved August 2023 harmonized elections. The Assembly noted with great concern, the rapidly deteriorating Human Rights situation in the country. These include the recent abductions, murders, arbitrary arrests, unlawful recalls, and the ongoing illegal detention of political prisoners, including Job Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume and the MRP members.

“The CNA strongly condemned the abduction and murder of Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya and expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in bringing the culprits to justice.

“The CNA also condemned the abduction and torture of Member of Parliament Hon Takudzwa Ngadziore and Hon James Chidakwa, both our change champions.

“The Assembly calls on the relevant state authorities and institutions to immediately redirect Zimbabwe to the rule of law and constitutionalism. The Assembly further strongly urges local and international human rights organisations and defenders to continue to call out the government of Zimbabwe on its impunity and arbitrary and illegal application of the law,” said CCC.

