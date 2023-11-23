Soldier nabbed with 1kg of cannabis

Dzivarasekwa based soldier Peter Kamonera is in soup after he was found in possession of one kilogram of dagga.

The 38-year old soldier was arrested in Mazowe after the police suspected his movements.

Kamonera was dragged to Concession magistrates today where he was remanded in custody.

The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleges on November 21 around 9 pm the police who were on patrol saw the solder moving with a plastic bag full of Mbanje but he showed no confidence.

They stopped him and searched him before arresting him at Mazowe service station bus stop.

Source – Byo24

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...