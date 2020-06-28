Chamisa abducted

THE Movement for Democratic Change Alliance’s Goromonzi South Youth Chairperson Davison Chamisa and Mashonaland East Provincial executive member Ishmael Jeke is reported to have been abducted in connection with the whistle protest.

The MDC-A claims that Chamisa was taken to Ruwa Police station.

This was revealed by MDC Alliance information department which said, “MDC Alliance Goromonzi South Youth Chair #DavisonChamisa & #IshmaelJeke Mash East Provincial executive member have been arrested & are currently detained at Ruwa Police station. They’ve been arrested in connection with the Goromonzi #WhistleProtest that took place last night.”

MDC added, “MDC Alliance Goromonzi South Youth Chair Davison Chamisa was earlier picked up by police in connection with the whistle protest. Our attempts to search for him with the lawyers at all police stations have been in vain. He’s missing & we suspect an abduction.”

Below is a missing person alert issued by a section of MDC Alliance:

At exactly 1103 hours of the 28th of June 2020, MDC-A Goromonzi South CCC Youth Chairman, Davison Chamisa posted a message on the official Goromonzi South Constituency Whatsapp Group simply saying “Ndasungwa” meaning “I’m arrested”.

All efforts to immediately contact him on his mobile phone were in vain. Subsequent enquiry visits to police stations in Ruwa, Caledonia, Mabvuku and Goromonzi were fruitless as there were no traces nor records of his arrest nor detention.

Chairman Chamisa’s lawyers made further enquiries at Harare Central Police Station with the same negative results. However, the hunt for Davison continues until he is found.

Davison’s family and indeed the MDC Alliance family at large are extremely concerned about the suspected arrest or possible abduction and hereby demand his immediate and unconditional release or identification of his whereabouts and if an offense has been committed, for the relevant authorities to immediately bring him before a court of law as prescribed by the Constitution and relevant laws.

Zimbabwean authorities must respect the rule of law and all freedoms as provided for under our National Constitution.

Victory is Certain.