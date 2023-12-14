CCC rocked by divisions over calls for MPs withdrawals

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) says it will carry out a nationwide consultation process with its supporters as the main opposition battles pressure to act in the face of a political tirade.

CCC’s highest decision-making body, the Citizens National Assembly, met in Harare earlier this week.

The opposition’s candidates, who were recalled by self-proclaimed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu, were barred from contesting in Saturday’s by-elections.

Addressing the media in Harare Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi without disclosing the “activities” highlighted the party’s plans.

“The Citizens resolved to further consult the citizens on the party’s continued participation in parliament and local authorities. The assembly adopted the political programme and a road map to legitimacy,” said Mkhwananzi.

Pressure has been mounting from critics for Chamisa’s remaining MPs to withdraw from parliament.

Tshabangu has on numerous occasions hinted he is not done recalling the CCC legislators.

Recently, CCC obtained a temporary relief with a court interdict to stop his reign of terror.

Mkwananzi said that CCC has barred Tshabangu from using the party’s symbols and colours.

“The CNA reiterates that Tshabangu is not a member or SG of the party as the party has no such position and resolved to bar him from using the party’s symbols, the brand, the logo and any other properties of the party,” said Mkwananzi.

