Welshman Ncube says he is still CCC Vice President

OPPOSITION stalwart Welshman Ncube has exposed power hungry Citizens Coalition For Change leaders who have decided run away with the party and constituted their own party within the party.

Writing on X (fomerly Twitter), Professor Ncube said, “As of 22 Jan 2022 I was VP of MDCA which on that date by resolution of its National Council resolved to reconstitute itself as CCC and participate in the March 2022 by-elections under that name. At that meeting the National Council didn’t resolve to dissolve itself.”

This follows a Thursday High Court ruling granting Sengezo Tshabangu’s bid to block the recalled legislators from contesting the poll.

Tshabangu, who styles himself as CCC interim secretary general, issued recalls on party lower house legislators and senators early October on the ostensible reason they had ceased to be members of the main opposition.

The recalls were followed by a presidential proclamation for the holding of by-elections.

In a defiant stance, recalled MPs successfully filed for nomination under CCC, a decision that was appealed at the High Court by Tshabangu leading to Thursday’s ruling.

Senior officials of the Citizens Coalition for Change and their allies say Sengezo Tshabangu’s controversial recalls are a sign of infighting in the opposition party.

Source – Byo24

