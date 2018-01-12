Zimbabwe Will Be Another Somalia, There Will Be Bloodshed Unless International Community Acts: Moyo

Former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo who is in hiding has claimed that Zimbabwe will become another Somalia if the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration continues in power.

Moyo said this in a telephone interview with Reuters from an undisclosed location. Said Moyo:

This is a military government. You cannot send the arsonists to be the fire brigade. If you don’t intervene when there has been such an outrageous, brazen attack on a constitutional order, you are simply opening the floodgates to conflict. If they don’t act, just as the sun will rise tomorrow, Zimbabwe will be another Somalia. There will be bloodshed.

Moyo has also said there is no evidence that Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe resigned voluntarily when the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) took over all institutions of the State. Reuters could not reach Government officials officials for a comment. But in response to earlier criticisms levelled by Moyo on Thursday, government spokesman George Charamba said Moyo was a bitter defeated politician.

More: Reuters