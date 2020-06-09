MDC Alliance Trio Ordered To Surrender Diplomatic Passports

The State has granted the application for variation of bail conditions for three MDC Alliance officials, Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marowa.

In her ruling, Harare Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro ordered the trio to surrender their passports to the Clerk of Court this Wednesday.

Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marowa initially appeared in court while in a hospital where they are being treated for injuries suffered after they were abducted and tortured by unknown gunmen.

The trio is facing allegations of violating lockdown regulations by participating in a flash demonstration in Warren Park on the 13th of last month.

They will be back in court for routine remand on the 13th of next month.

Meanwhile, the government dismissed the abduction reports saying the MDC Alliance officials faked the alleged abduction.