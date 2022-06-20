Jacob Mudenda on Zanu PF redemption roadshow

THE under-fire speaker of parliament, Jacob Mudenda has embarked on a roadshow to try and redeem himself within the ZANU PF structures.

Mudenda has launched a frantic campaign to regain his standing in the party after he received a verbal beat down in the last Politburo meeting. Mudenda embarrassed the party and called for a diaspora vote , which goes against party position as the party is disenfranchised by sanctions.

Mudenda did not attend the ZANU PF National cell day which was held on the 11th of June. Mudenda tried to redeem himself and summoned cells in Dete on the 19th of June eight days after the party’s official National cell day.

Nkazimulo Gumede who attended the Mudenda gathering said, “JF called us and gave us the National Development strategy NDS1 for cells. We really don’t know why he gathered us here when he could not be here last week during National Cell day.”

Gumede added that, “Leaders should take National party programs seriously. If the President himself went to his cell on National Cell day then we expect all leaders to follow the exemplary leadership of His Excellency.”

