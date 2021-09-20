Voting Zanu PF is voting poverty says Chamisa

Everywhere I go people are struggling to make ends meet, put money in their pocket, get food for their families and a roof above their heads.

By Nelson Chamisa

Life in Zimbabwe is such a daily fight for everything and anything, from food, electricity, water, transport, jobs to money.

Based on data analysis on food poverty with 2017 and 2019 Poverty, Income, Consumption, Expenditure Survey (PICES) data, the World Bank estimates that the number of people under the food poverty line (the share of pple that can’t afford a basic basket of food products), or people living with income under USD $1.90 per day has increased from 3 million people in 2011 to 4.7 million (29% of the population) to about 6 million in 2019 and rose to 7.9 million in 2020 (World Bank, 2021).

When the Minister of Finance is celebrating budget surplus, the budget cuts and excessive taxes have pushed 49% (7.9 million) of the population into extreme poverty up from 3 million people in 2011 (during GNU).

In fact, in 2020 alone,1.9 million Zimbabweans entered into extreme poverty.

Of interest to Zimbabweans is the fact that in 2018, 29% of the population was in extreme poverty.

About two years later, an additional 20% of the population entered into extreme poverty on the back of years bad policies, bad governance, conflict and a command economy.

Sadly, the incapable in government are celebrating the so-called ‘budget surplus’ when half of the population is now wallowing in abject poverty.

The message here is clear: voting for them is voting for poverty. This is why it is urgent for the all CITIZENS TO CONVERGE FOR CHANGE!#CCC

