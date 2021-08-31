Zimbabwean parties rachets-up for 2023 elections

THE run up to the 2023 harmonised elections is now in full swing amid reports of massive mobilization across the political divide, a move likely to turn the plebiscite into a game of numbers.

This comes as both the ruling Zanu PF and the main opposition MDC Alliance are aiming to mobilise millions of voters in the crucial 2023 elections.

Zanu PF has already claimed to have registered 3,3 million people in its cell registers countrywide as it gears to rally five million voters for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

On the other hand, MDC Alliance says it is mobilising close to six million voters as it targets the youths and first-time voters.

This week Zanu PF Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi tweeted that the ruling party has now registered at least 3,3 million voters in its cell registers.

The tweet attracted backlash as critics believe Zanu PF is now setting an agenda as it prepares to rig the polls.

“The message has been sent out, Register to vote and defend #EDNumber1 and this progressive second republic. Our continuous cell registration data base is now at 3,3 million memberships… Electronic Party cards blitz on way,” tweeted Mugwadi.

However, the opposition MDC Alliance believes that the numbers are being cooked accusing the ruling Zanu PF of perfecting its art of rigging.

Speaking to Zim Morning Post, MDC Alliance Deputy Spokesperson Clifford Hlatswayo said that no one wants to be associated with Zanu PF so there is no way they can mobilise millions of voters.

“These numbers are being manufactured in their heads, they are planning to rig the 2023 plebiscite because they know that no Zimbabwean will vote for them,” Hlatshwayo said.

“They are a party of liars, murderers and abductors and no one wants to be associated with this brutal regime,” Hlatswayo told Zim Morning Post.

Hlatswayo added that Zanu PF is in a panic mode after his party highlighted that it was going to garner more than six million votes in 2023.

“The regime is panicking, they are quacking in their shoes, we have done a scientific research through our branches and it shows that we are going to get at least six million votes,” added Hlatswayo.

Political analyst Pride Mkono dismissed the claims by Zanu PF.

“It is obviously false given that electoral processes were suspended or stalled since 2020. That they will claim having 3,3 million voters is grandstanding meant to ‘wet the ground’ for rigging and manipulation,” Mkono said.

However, analyst Warship Dumba said that the opposition should be worried as Zanu PF does not say something for nothing.

“Zanu PF does not say something for nothing. The opposition must take what Zanu PF is saying seriously because those are the numbers they want to use to rig elections,” Dumba said. – Zim Morning Post