Chombo issued with warrant of arrest after court no-show

HARARE – A warrant of arrest has been issued against former Public Works and National Housing Minister Ignatius Chombo after he failed to show up at court on Tuesday.

Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje issued the warrant after Prosecutor Malvern Mapako had applied to have the former Finance minister issued with a warrant for not attending court proceedings.

The ex-minister is being jointly charged with ex-Zanu PF youth leaders Kudzanayi Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and Mathew Mleya.

Chipanga, Hamandishe and Mleya are said to have irked Zanu PF after wearing regalia emblazoned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s initials, although they had been expelled from Zanu PF.

It is the State’s case that between December 8 and 13, 2017, the trio connived to wear party regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa’s initials, although they knew they were no longer members of Zanu PF.

They took photographs of themselves while wearing the regalia, including hats embroidered with the Zanu PF flag, inscribed “ED” and “Kutonga Kwaro.”

The court heard that the quartet then posted the said photographs on social media. – Zim Morning Post