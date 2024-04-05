Zimbabwe to introduce new currency linked to foreign exchange, gold

Spread the love

HARARE,- Zimbabwe will introduce a new “structured currency” linked to foreign currencies and gold that it expects to provide more stability than its weakening dollar and help rein in inflation, its central bank governor John Mushayavanhu said on Friday.

As the Zimbabwean dollar tumbled this year from under 6,000 to above 29,000 to the U.S. dollar , annual inflation soared beyond 55% in March, evoking bitter memories of hyperinflation under former leader Robert Mugabe.

The new currency – called Zim Gold (ZiG) – will be backed by foreign currencies, gold and precious minerals, Mushayavanhu told a press conference in capital Harare, adding that it would circulate alongside a basket of other currencies.

He said the central bank would also introduce a market-determined exchange rate.

“If we implement these measures we expect them to have an impact on inflation,” Mushayavanhu said.

The central bank also set its main interest rate at 20%, which it said was a re-calibrated rate, a drastic cut from the previous rate of 130%.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in February that authorities were considering linking the exchange rate to hard assets such as gold and creating a currency board.

The announcement is the culmination of months of deliberations between the central bank and finance ministry about how to arrest inflation and stabilise the Zimbabwean dollar.

The ZiG is in 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 100 and 200 denominations, a ZiG half and a quarter. The starting exchange rate to be gazetted next Monday of the ZiG currency will be at a rate of US$1: 13.56.

Presenting the Monetary Policy Statement this Friday, Mushayavanhu said Zimbabweans have 21 days to convert the ZWL notes to ZiG.

All banks have been directed to convert their systems to the ZiG currency.

He added that the multi-currency system will remain and price shifts will be determined by the movement in gold prices.

“Banks shall convert the current Zimbabwe dollar balances to ZiG. Zimbabweans have 21 days to exchange Zim dollar notes for ZiG.

“The ZiG will circulate with other currencies in the basket,” he said.

Additional reporting from Reuters

