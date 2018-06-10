Zimbabwe going in the wrong direction

Although more Zimbabweans trust President Emmerson Mnangagwa more than Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa six out of 10 said the country was going in the wrong direction.

This cut across both rural and urban Zimbabweans though 68 percent of those who felt the country was going in the wrong direction were from urban areas while those from rural areas constituted 59 percent.

According to a pre-election survey conducted by Afrobarometer between 28 April and 13 May this year, 63 percent of those surveyed blamed the government for steering the country in the wrong direction.

The survey involved 2 400 adults and had a margin of error of +/- 2% at a 95 % confidence rate.

Mnangagwa says the country has attracted about $16 billion worth of investor commitments but the bulk are yet to be implemented.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has also projected that the country’s economy could grow by 6 percent this year while the Zimbabwe Investment Authority says it could grow by 7 percent.

The survey also showed that though thousands flocked into the streets to applaud the military intervention that ended President Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule in November last year, only 41 percent felt it was the right thing to do.

Some 40 percent felt it was wrong but necessary.

Most of those who felt that it was wrong but necessary were from the Movement for Democratic Change.

Surprisingly, more ZANU-PF supporters felt it was wrong.

