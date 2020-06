Unconfirmed reports coming from Harare indicate that a certain section of citizens has taken to the streets to stage mass protests.

Unverified video footage that surfaced on Tuesday evening shows a procession of cars engaging in a hooting protest at an area reported to be Highfield.

The reports come a few hours after a shadowy organization calling itself Chapter 2 Movement threatened to stage mass protests against the detention of MDC lawyer Thabani Mpofu.

Watch the footage below: