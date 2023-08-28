US condemns Zimbabwean polls, urges Chamisa to go to court

HARARE – The United States has condemned the Zimbabwean electoral process and defended the under-fire Zambian SADC election observer head Nevers Mumba

In a statement, the US State Department said; “The US is committed to the people of Zimbabwe and their right to choose their leaders in free and fair elections conducted in a transparent manner. We commend those who sought to exercise their right to vote peacefully.

“Although the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) has announced the results of the country’s recent presidential election, multiple observation missions have expressed deep concerns and stated that the country’s electoral process did not meet regional and international standards for credibility.

For example, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other international electoral observation missions cited problems with transparency, independence, fairness, and credibility at all stages of the electoral process.”

The statement said; “The United States notes in particular the systemic bias against political opposition during the pre-election period and reports from respected civil society groups that ZEC officials pressured election observers to sign altered polling station result forms. We call on the ZEC to make the disaggregated polling station results publicly available to increase confidence in the result tabulation process.”

“We also strongly condemn the intimidation and disruption of lawful election observers throughout the electoral period. On August 23 the government arrested staff from respected civil society organizations engaged in lawful election observation in accordance with the Electoral Act.

These arrests prevented efforts to independently verify ZEC’s announced results, a fundamental component of democratic processes in the region and around the world.”

Furthermore, the statement said: “The threats directed against members of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission are dangerous, and we call upon the Government of Zimbabwe to cease these inflammatory and unacceptable attacks.”

“These actions belie President Mnangagwa’s repeated pledges to respect the rule of law, transparency, and accountability. The United States is engaging regional leaders to share our concerns, including what this means for the international community’s nascent efforts to reengage the Zimbabwean government.

“There is much at stake for the people of Zimbabwe and the region. We urge all Zimbabweans to remain peaceful and pursue grievances through established legal channels”, the statement said.

Utterances by Zambian Cleric and opposition political player Dr Nevers Mumba who is representing the SADC Observer Mission this Friday have raised eyebrows among political commentators across the region as it deviated from observers’ mandate.

It brought questions on who Nevers Mumba is as aptly explained by academic and political analyst Dr Augustine Tirivangana, “He is the president of multi-party democracy in Zambia equivalent of MDC, we talking about politicians having a long way in being used as a puppet, his comments focus on something else other than the election except the last part. He stands for regime change not for Zimbabwe.”

The eligibility of Mumba to lead the SADC Electoral Observer Mission was brought into question a day before Zimbabwe’s General Election after his party sent a red alert to the regional body over his suitability.

The letter cited that Mumba has out lived his five-year constitutional term and has been operating in contravention of statutes.

Other political commentators regarded Mumba as a decorated puppet who is only acting on instructions.

“He has been part of a coalition that is there to push regime change alongside Musi Maimane of South Africa with the likes of Morgan Tsvangirai, and one from Mozambique, he is unwelcome in his country and has a long history,” said Political Analyst, Takudzwa Gambiza.

“It is sad that one of political misfits in the region comes here and disregard our laws passed by elected legislators,” noted Academic and Political Analyst Dr Bekezela Tirivangana.

Dr Nevers Mumba is currently battling legitimacy in his party and his history of working with CCC leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has further thrown his impartiality into doubt.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...