Zim expresses willingness to join BRICS

ZIMBABWE has expressed willingness to join the BRICS after its expansion programme which has seen the block admitting six new members.

The economic bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has managed to provide an alternative economic order away from the status quo which has been skewed to benefit the West.

Many countries, including Zimbabwe, which is under illegal economic sanctions from the United States and its Western allies are backing the rise of an alternative order in the form of BRICS.

In his presentation at the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue at the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, President Emerson Mnangagwa, who was represented by Vice President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, called for unity in fighting imperialistic countries.

“This summit comes at a time when some countries from the Global North are politicising and weaponising the global economy at the detriment of small and developing nations. The world is under pressure from multiple complex and interconnected crises in which the strong take advantage of the most vulnerable among the community of nations.

“To us, BRICS is a family and we hope that with the joining of more developing countries, BRICS will represent the Global South with a louder voice on the world stage. Developing countries should stand together and refuse to be intimidated by imperialist behavior. We should stand together and refuse to be intimidated by imperialist behavior. We should reject zero-sum games, and power politics and unite towards the main goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said.

Like many other leaders who were in attendance, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would be happy to be considered for full BRICS membership in the future.

He also added, “Zimbabwe, like many other countries in Africa, is committed to pursuing a path to sustained economic growth and transformation through continental integration. We are pleased to be working with the BRICS partners to successfully implement our market integration objectives. African countries and BRICS nations share similar views and interests in improving and reforming the current international order and global governance system. The world needs a just global order that provides the future we want, which leaves no one and no place behind.”

“Let me take this opportunity to express the strong and unwavering intent of Zimbabwe to join the BRICS alliance. Zimbabwe as a nation recognises the immense value and potential that BRICS holds for the economic and political development of our country and the African continent as a whole.

“Joining this alliance would provide Zimbabwe with a unique opportunity to collaborate with like-minded nations and harness the benefits of collective strength.”

The BRICS expansion programme which saw Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates being added to the bloc, has left the door open to future enlargement as more countries voiced interest in joining a grouping they hope can level the global playing field.

