South Africa Congratulates Zimbabwe For Successfully Holding Elections Under Economic Sanctions

PRETORIA – The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has congratulated Zimbabwe for successfully holding general elections “under a difficult economic environment”.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said he has taken note of preliminary pronouncements by various election observer missions, and urged Zimbabweans to work together for peace and development. Reads the statement:

The Republic of South Africa congratulates the government and the people of The Republic of Zimbabwe for organizing and holding the harmonised elections to elect the President, National Assembly and Local government representatives, which took place on 23 and 24 August 2023.

South Africa is conscious that these elections took place under a difficult economic environment due to the burdening sanctions that the people of Zimbabwe continue to unjustly endure.

Furthermore, South Africa has taken note of the preliminary pronouncements by the invited International Observers Missions including the African Union (AU) and the South African Development Community (SEOM) Observer Missions.

South Africa calls on all the parties in Zimbabwe to work in unison in sustaining peace and work towards development and shared prosperity in the country.

The President Of Namibia, Hage Geingob, and the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, have both congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he was declared the winner in the 23 August elections.

