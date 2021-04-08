SADC leaders resolve ‘immediate technical deployment’ in Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG — Southern African leaders are meeting in Mozambique’s capital Maputo on Thursday to discuss ways to respond to the violence by Islamic extremist rebels in the country’s northern Cabo Delgado province where thousands of people have been killed and displaced.

More than 2,600 people have been killed and 670,000 displaced since the rebel insurgency started in 2017, creating a massive humanitarian crisis, according to U.N. agencies.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, in a national address, said his government has asked for assistance from neighboring countries and other international powers, but it does not want to compromise its sovereignty.

Nyusi announced Wednesday that government forces had regained control of the northern city of Palma, after a prolonged battle with the rebels. More than 100 of the well-armed rebels attacked Palma on March 24 and held more than half of the strategic center for more than 10 days.

“The terrorists have been expelled from Palma. We do not intend to proclaim victory because we are in an ongoing fight against terrorism, but we are sure that if we are united, we will win,” Nyusi said, speaking in Portuguese on state media.

At least 50 people were killed, including several who were beheaded, in the rebels’ assault on Palma and thousands fled the port city, which had more than 70,000 residents before the rebel attack.

The leaders of Botswana, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania are in Maputo for the summit, the second since November last year. They are representing the 16-nation Southern African Development Community. known as SADC, which has been criticized for failing at previous summits to agree upon specific actions to combat Mozambique’s crisis, which threatens to spread instability in the region.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is accompanied by his defense, intelligence and foreign affairs ministers.

“SADC is deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, especially for the lives and welfare of the residents who continue to suffer from the atrocious, brutal and indiscriminate assaults,” Ramaphosa’s spokesman Tyrone Seale said in a statement Thursday.

Last week South Africa sent military personnel to evacuate its citizens who were trapped in Palma. The South African forces also carried back the remains of Adrian Nel, a South African who was killed in the assault. He had been doing contract work in Palma since January, according to local reports.

The rebel attack on Palma brought the French oil and gas giant, Total, to completely withdraw its staff and close operations in its multi-billion dollar investment a few kilometers (miles) from Palma.

Below is a statement issued after the summit:

The Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of SADC’s Heads of State and Government was held in Maputo, Mozambique this Thursday and directed the immediate technical deployment of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politica, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The summit was held amid an Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique that has seen scores of people being killed while hundreds have been forced to flee from their homes. We present below the Communique of the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit.

1. The Extraordinary Double Troika Summit (DTS) of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was held in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique. on S’ April 2021.

2. The Double Troika Summit was officially opened by H E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. President of the Republic of Mozambique and Chairperson of SADC. and was attended by the following Heads of State and Government or their representatives.

Mozambique: H.E President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Chairperson of SADC.

Botswana: H.E. President Dr. Mokgweetso Enc Keabetswe Masissi, Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Malawi: H.E. President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, In-coming Chairperson of SADC.

South Africa: H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, In-coming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Zimbabwe: H.E. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics. Defence and Security Cooperation.

United Republic of Tanzania: H.E. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, representing H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Outgoing Chairperson of SADC.

3. Also in attendance was H.E. Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, the Executive Secretary of SADC.

4. Double Troika Summit received a report from the Organ Troika on the security situation in Mozambique, and noted with concern, the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians. women and children in some of the districts of Cabo Delgado Province of the Republic of Mozambique: condemned the terrorist attacks in strongest terms: and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response.

5. Double Troika Summit expressed its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, Lb particularly the bereaved families, on the loss of their loved ones.

6. Double Troika Summit expressed SADC’s full solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, and reaffirm SADC’s continued commitment to contribute towards the efforts to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in the Republic of Mozambique.

7. Double Troika Summit directed an immediate technical deployment to the Republic of Mozambique. and the convening of an Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ by 28 April 2021 that will report to the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit on 29 April 2021.

8. Double Troika Summit, commended H E. President Dr. Mokgweetsi, Eric Keabetswe Masisi of the Republic of Botswana. and Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation for spearheading the work of the Organ.

9. Double Troika Summit also commended H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, and Chairperson of SADC, for his leadership and for convening the Summit.