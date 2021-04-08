Zimbabwe to inspect Japanese second-hand cars for Fukushima nuclear radiation contamination

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has said it is a requirement that all vehicles being imported into Zimbabwe from countries that experienced nuclear incidents undergo inspection for radiation contamination. We present ZIMRA’s statement in full below.

Inspection of imported motor vehicles for radiation contamination before Customs formalities

It is a requirement that all vehicles being imported into Zimbabwe from countries which experienced nuclear incidents be inspected for radiation contamination. The requirement is in terms of Statutory Instrument 281 of 2020; Radiation Protection (Safety and Security of Radiation Sources) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 (No.5).

Affected vehicles

Persons who import motor vehicles into Zimbabwe from countries that have experienced nuclear disasters directly or indirectly are required to submit Form RP1 which is a declaration of inspection for radiation contamination of vehicles. The form should be submitted at the Port of Entry to officers of the Radiation Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ), prior to clearance of the motor by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Testing procedure

A prescribed fee will be paid before tests are conducted for radiation contamination by officers of the Radiation Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ). A certificate of non-contamination is issued by RPAZ for a motor vehicle free of radiation. RPAZ officers shall de-contaminate any vehicles found to be contaminated at a prescribed fee to be paid by the importer.

Clearance procedure

The certificate of non-contamination together with import documents such as invoices consignment notes, bills of lading are then presented to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officials for customs clearance of the vehicle.

NB: Any person who fails to submit the Form RP1 at the port of entry and/or fails to ensure the vehicle is subjected to radiation contamination inspection or any person who makes a false statement or declaration or falsifies any documents concerning the country of origin of a vehicle shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 5 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both such fine and such imprisonment.