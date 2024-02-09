‘My life is in danger, they want to assassinate me’ – Sikhala

Spread the love

OUTSPOKEN opposition politician Job Sikhala says there are plans by his “enemies” to assassinate him.

Sikhala said this while announcing his political movement in Harare on Thursday.

“Whether I will be there with you or not, as my enemies have not shelved their plan to assassinate me for the sins best known to themselves, this process must proceed uninhibited to finality,” said Sikhala.

The former legislator was released from prison after clocking 595 days in pretrial detention.

Last week, Sikhala told NewZimbabwe.com that he was being threatened with another detention by undisclosed people days after his release from jail.

Sikhala said that the time he spent inside the walls of Chikurubi has strengthened his resolve.

“I took the challenge in stride, taking it as we go. When you are under attack, I learnt not to panic but to repel everything thrown at you and use it to sustain oneself against all adversities. I am hardened ladies and gentlemen. There is nothing that would be thrown at me that will either shake or frighten me,” said Sikhala.

Emerging from the prison, Sikhala found his political home Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in disarray with factionalism rocking.

The leaderless CCC has been rocked by resignations of members of parliament and key figures.

Sikhala dumped the “carcass” of CCC mapping his new political journey which will be broad-based with civic society organisations, students and political players.

“With or without resources, the people shall carry out this most important task in the decisive phase of our history and our people’s struggle against tyranny for their freedom, dignity and prosperity. To all those who have returned their democratic right to cling to the CCC carcass, I wish them all the best in their project,” he said. – NewZim

